Analysts Anticipate ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $333.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) will report $333.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $340.92 million and the lowest is $316.20 million. ANGI Homeservices posted sales of $343.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $343.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on ANGI. Wedbush increased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Nomura Instinet reduced their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $10.80 to $16.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 31,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $437,508.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,880.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 184,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,201,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,325,460 shares of company stock worth $21,224,794. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in ANGI Homeservices by 1,278.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANGI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,337,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,069. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.50 and a beta of 2.06.

ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

