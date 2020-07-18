Analysts Anticipate ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.94 Million

Analysts forecast that ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) will post sales of $108.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $106.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $111.88 million. ATN International posted sales of $107.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year sales of $455.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $448.09 million to $463.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $497.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.99 million.

ATNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Securities lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ATN International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

ATNI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,325. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.47 million, a P/E ratio of -94.32 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ATN International has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $79.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -618.18%.

In related news, VP William F. Kreisher sold 500 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $31,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,623,704.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $482,051. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ATN International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of ATN International by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in ATN International by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

