Analysts Anticipate Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) to Announce -$0.61 EPS

Brokerages expect that Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Chubb reported earnings of $2.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 123.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.76.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 13.3% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 74,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 4.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 849,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,551,000 after purchasing an additional 37,877 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 2.0% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,670. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

