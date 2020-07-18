Analysts Anticipate Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.23 Million

Analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to announce sales of $18.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.30 million and the highest is $21.16 million. Marchex reported sales of $26.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $87.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.40 million to $89.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $93.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Marchex had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.31 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCHX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Marchex in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of MCHX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.74. 51,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,413. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 48,174 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Marchex during the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Marchex by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

