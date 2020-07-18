Analysts Anticipate Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.33. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $31.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBA. ValuEngine lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBA traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 275,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,157. The stock has a market cap of $413.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.82. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $24.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

