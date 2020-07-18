Analysts Anticipate Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) to announce sales of $31.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.77 million and the lowest is $30.78 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $34.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $130.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.20 million to $134.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $133.36 million, with estimates ranging from $127.30 million to $139.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $31.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE:UBA traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 275,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,157. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,447,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 12.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,166,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,449,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,349,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,509,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,698,000 after buying an additional 80,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $999,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

