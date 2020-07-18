Analysts Anticipate Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.20 Million

Brokerages expect that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will report sales of $81.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.00 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $104.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $421.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $375.30 million to $467.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $458.05 million, with estimates ranging from $407.40 million to $508.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18). Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.54 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $88,416.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 30,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $726,020.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 49,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,022.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,609 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Willdan Group by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Willdan Group by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Willdan Group by 110.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Willdan Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Willdan Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,781. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $304.18 million, a P/E ratio of -100.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

