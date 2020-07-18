Analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) to post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $106.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.00 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. 57,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.53. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $268.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.81 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 59.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 285,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 32,231 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.