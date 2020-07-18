Analysts Expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to Post $0.19 EPS

Equities analysts expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Amcor had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AMCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

AMCR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.77. 4,854,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,193,022. Amcor has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 52,220 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Amcor by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,076,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 680,147 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

