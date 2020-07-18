Analysts Expect Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Athersys’ earnings. Athersys reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athersys will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATHX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Athersys in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Athersys from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Athersys in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

In other news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 410,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth H. Traub acquired 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $322,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,713.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Athersys by 3.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 169,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in Athersys by 25.0% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Athersys by 19.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Athersys during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Athersys by 27.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHX stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,920,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171,008. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. Athersys has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $605.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of -1.70.

Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

