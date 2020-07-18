Analysts Expect AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. AXT posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. AXT had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.44 million.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AXT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.72.

In other news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,147 shares in the company, valued at $734,737.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AXT by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 41,431 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AXT by 2,971.4% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,217,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 697,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 202,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXTI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.83. 121,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,991. AXT has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.31 million, a P/E ratio of -120.75 and a beta of 2.02.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

