Analysts Expect Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) to Post -$0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.80) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.76). Editas Medicine posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($2.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 63.21% and a negative net margin of 588.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 171.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $914,178.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 117.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 20.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDIT traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.23. The stock had a trading volume of 511,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,290. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $36.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Earnings History and Estimates for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

