Analysts Expect MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.00. MiX Telematics reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 121.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $36.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MiX Telematics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in MiX Telematics by 99.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 241,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 81,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 16,312 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,891. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $206.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $0.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

