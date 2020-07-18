Analysts Expect Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.76 Million

Brokerages expect Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) to post $56.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.71 million. Origin Bancorp posted sales of $54.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $237.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $233.10 million to $241.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $228.75 million, with estimates ranging from $227.30 million to $230.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.40). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

OBNK traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 44,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,092. The company has a market capitalization of $478.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.11. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 27.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

