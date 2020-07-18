Analysts Expect Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.13 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) will report sales of $88.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.50 million. Pluralsight reported sales of $75.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full year sales of $375.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $370.00 million to $380.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $450.57 million, with estimates ranging from $443.16 million to $468.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pluralsight.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 54.65% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $92.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Pluralsight’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pluralsight from $31.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Shares of PS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 746,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,709. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 2.63. Pluralsight has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $31.92.

In other news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $211,199.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $41,317.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,972.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,054,356 shares of company stock valued at $76,702,372 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PS. Insight Holdings Group LLC boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 1.2% in the first quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 19,199,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,812,000 after acquiring an additional 236,965 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 131.5% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,946,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082,219 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,631,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,080 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,885,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,648,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Pluralsight by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,394,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,254,000 after buying an additional 518,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pluralsight (PS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.