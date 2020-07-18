Analysts Expect SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) to Announce -$0.39 EPS

Brokerages predict that SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SYSCO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.25). SYSCO reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 135.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SYSCO.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in SYSCO by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,822 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $404,942,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in SYSCO by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564,387 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth about $169,106,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in SYSCO by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.17. 1,727,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. SYSCO has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYSCO (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.