Analysts Set AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Target Price at $4.85

Shares of AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.85.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. CIBC cut shares of AGF Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AGF Management from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

OTCMKTS:AGFMF remained flat at $$3.75 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. AGF Management has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.38.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

