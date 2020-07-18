Analysts Set Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Price Target at $51.00

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Arcosa alerts:

NYSE:ACA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.85. 188,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.54.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $488.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $199,493.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,823.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $376,401.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,231.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,147,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the second quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after acquiring an additional 142,423 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.