Analysts Set Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) Price Target at $25.25

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUTL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:AUTL traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.11. 274,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,387. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 9,870.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Burrage Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 728.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares in the last quarter. 38.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

