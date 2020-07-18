Analysts Set Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Target Price at $4.45

Shares of Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWXZF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ocean Yield ASA from $4.40 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ocean Yield ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. CIBC increased their target price on Ocean Yield ASA from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised Ocean Yield ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ocean Yield ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

OTCMKTS CWXZF traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925. Ocean Yield ASA has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $4.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16.

