Analysts Set Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) PT at $91.25

Shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZLAB. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at $302,587,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zai Lab by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,069,000 after purchasing an additional 502,274 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Zai Lab by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,988,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,393,000 after purchasing an additional 358,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth about $12,065,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZLAB traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $83.66. The stock had a trading volume of 251,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,125. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.79 and a 200 day moving average of $61.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.12. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $89.48.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

