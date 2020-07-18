Analysts Set Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) PT at $97.70

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZS. SunTrust Banks cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Get Zscaler alerts:

NASDAQ ZS traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.31. 1,848,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146,704. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of -218.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $129.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.60 and its 200-day moving average is $72.28.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 35,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $3,247,552.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,445,775.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 745 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $52,328.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,816,314.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 340,439 shares of company stock valued at $34,755,706. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 6.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.