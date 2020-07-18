ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). ANGI Homeservices reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $343.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.90 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.16%. ANGI Homeservices’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura Instinet decreased their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, COO Craig M. Smith sold 75,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $666,647.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 194,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,008.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 184,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $1,201,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,325,460 shares of company stock valued at $21,224,794. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 23,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 507,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 64,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANGI traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,337,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 501.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. ANGI Homeservices has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

