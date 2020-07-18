Apex (CPX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.12 Million

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, Apex has traded 34.7% higher against the dollar. Apex has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $33,357.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apex token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00033446 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Profile

Apex (CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Apex is apexnetwork.io

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

