APIX 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.03 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. APIX has a market capitalization of $20.99 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, APIX has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. One APIX token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.00 or 0.01887232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00088200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00187771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001117 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,987,079 tokens. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

APIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

