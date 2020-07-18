Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.08 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) will report sales of $72.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.10 million and the highest is $77.05 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance reported sales of $84.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will report full-year sales of $294.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $275.70 million to $313.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $294.55 million, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $306.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter worth about $22,405,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 452,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 71,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,432 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARI traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,147. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 48.60, a current ratio of 48.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.90 and a beta of 1.26. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

