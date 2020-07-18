Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.26. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

NYSE ARI traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,147. The company has a current ratio of 48.60, a quick ratio of 48.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 103.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 535.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $19,371,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.