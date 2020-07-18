AppCoins Price Hits $0.0409 on Top Exchanges (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. AppCoins has a total market cap of $4.40 million and $53,932.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000446 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Huobi, HitBTC and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.62 or 0.01885441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00086626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00186963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001100 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001992 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,583,261 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, HitBTC, BiteBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

