Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 95.71% from the stock’s current price.

APDN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Applied DNA Sciences stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.73. 22,459,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,864. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $50.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.00. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $19.69.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 167.84% and a negative return on equity of 279.79%. On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied DNA Sciences news, insider William W. Montgomery purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $577,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William W. Montgomery purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,250 over the last three months. 22.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) by 1,731.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,385 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.71% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

