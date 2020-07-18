APR Coin Achieves Market Cap of $31,146.65 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, APR Coin has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. APR Coin has a total market cap of $31,146.65 and approximately $9.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APR Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and TOPBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000843 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011307 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00403328 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010894 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008401 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000823 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011171 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,087,869 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

