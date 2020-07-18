Aragon Price Reaches $1.40 on Top Exchanges (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Aragon token can now be bought for $1.40 or 0.00015268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a market cap of $44.71 million and approximately $474,865.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045774 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.24 or 0.04949710 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00019658 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031903 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,980,881 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

