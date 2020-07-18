Arcblock Market Capitalization Achieves $10.47 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Arcblock has a total market cap of $10.47 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DragonEX, Bithumb and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.97 or 0.01887244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00088537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00187460 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001111 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 73% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002493 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Cobinhood, Huobi, Bithumb, BitMart, Bibox, DragonEX, IDEX, Gate.io, LBank, Kucoin, DDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.