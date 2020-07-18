Arepacoin (AREPA) Achieves Market Cap of $62,896.99

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $62,896.99 and $187.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arepacoin has traded up 80.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00053597 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Arepacoin

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,001,666 coins. Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.