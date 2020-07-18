Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut Argo Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Get Argo Group alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Argo Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Argo Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Argo Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Argo Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Argo Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

ARGO traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.21. 118,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,130. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77. Argo Group has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $72.59.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.00 million.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.