Arion (ARION) Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Arion coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, Arion has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a total market cap of $26,685.37 and $108.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.66 or 0.01885394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00087979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00188362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001101 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 12,675,829 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.