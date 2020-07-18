ArtByte (ABY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.00

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the US dollar. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ArtByte

ArtByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

