Asian Dragon (AD) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, Asian Dragon has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Asian Dragon has a total market capitalization of $38,792.69 and approximately $309.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asian Dragon token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including token.store and EtherFlyer.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002515 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000079 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Asian Dragon Profile

AD is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Asian Dragon’s official website is www.asiandragoncoin.com

Buying and Selling Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Dragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Dragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

