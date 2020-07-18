Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.39 Million

Brokerages expect Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report sales of $15.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.04 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. Assembly Biosciences posted sales of $3.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 399.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year sales of $22.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.21 million to $40.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.22. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 601.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.43%. The company had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 million.

ASMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

ASMB stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 160,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,257. The company has a quick ratio of 12.14, a current ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $800.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

