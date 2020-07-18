Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives $17.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

In other Associated Banc news, Director Michael J. Haddad purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 247.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 48.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASB traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $12.66. 955,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,996. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $305.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.