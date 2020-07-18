ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.31.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACO.X shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$52.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$44.00 to C$45.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. CIBC reduced their target price on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$54.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

ACO.X traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$42.43. 88,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,315. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.29, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.00. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a 52 week low of C$27.72 and a 52 week high of C$54.97.

In other ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.54 per share, with a total value of C$244,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,029,736 shares in the company, valued at C$977,156,289.44. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,660 shares of company stock valued at $366,638.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

