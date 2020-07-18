Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
ALFVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays lowered Atlas Copco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th.
Atlas Copco stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.44. 8,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,562. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.09.
About Atlas Copco
