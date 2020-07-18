AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.56 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will post $34.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.70 million. AtriCure posted sales of $58.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year sales of $204.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.20 million to $213.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $275.91 million, with estimates ranging from $251.70 million to $288.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.13 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATRC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.37. The company had a trading volume of 221,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,611. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.02. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $51.76.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,147 shares in the company, valued at $24,261,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $2,453,400. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $42,438,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AtriCure by 348.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,535,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,689 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 928,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after acquiring an additional 759,568 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,875,000 after acquiring an additional 443,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $10,152,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

