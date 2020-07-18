Augur (REP) Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Augur token can now be bought for $19.46 or 0.00212390 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Cryptopia, Bitbns and Binance. Augur has a total market cap of $214.06 million and $17.06 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Augur has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.89 or 0.01886978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00087876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00187440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001105 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002004 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Augur

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Koinex, Bittrex, Bitsane, DragonEX, IDEX, Poloniex, Mercatox, BitBay, AirSwap, CoinTiger, ChaoEX, Zebpay, GOPAX, Binance, Gatecoin, ABCC, Ethfinex, Livecoin, Kraken, Cryptopia, Bithumb, Gate.io, Bitbns, Crex24, Liqui, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Upbit and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

