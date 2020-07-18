AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATDRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group cut AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS ATDRY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.68. 216,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,202. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.