AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will report earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.31). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 155%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($0.81). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $18.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 482,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,845. The company has a market capitalization of $73.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini acquired 1,428,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,997.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $908,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

