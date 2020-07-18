AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will report sales of $1.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $790,000.00. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $7.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 million to $14.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.97 million, with estimates ranging from $3.47 million to $40.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVEO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $18.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini acquired 1,428,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,997.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $908,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.58. 482,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,845. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.62.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

