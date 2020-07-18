Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) to report sales of $103.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.78 million to $130.09 million. Azul posted sales of $667.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $632.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.01 million. Azul had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZUL shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Azul in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Azul from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 773,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 84,844 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,210,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Azul by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Azul by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 37,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZUL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.07. 1,503,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,571. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

