Bancor (BNT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $59.10 Million

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Bancor token can now be bought for $1.65 or 0.00018019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Bancor has a market cap of $114.08 million and $59.10 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045782 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.38 or 0.04962757 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019733 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031964 BTC.

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 69,148,554 tokens. The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network . Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bancor’s official website is bancor.network . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bancor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

