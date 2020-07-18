Bank of America Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus raised shares of Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.32.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $46.82. 13,750,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,734,117. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,006,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,177,000 after buying an additional 10,308,917 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,153,000 after buying an additional 5,792,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Coca-Cola by 622.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,841,000 after buying an additional 5,253,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.