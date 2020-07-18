Basic Attention Token Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $395.13 million and $124.24 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045765 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.24 or 0.04972775 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00019378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,485,512,637 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

